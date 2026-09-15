“The USDA’s Crop Progress report saw corn ratings improve by one point from last week to 57% good to excellent and harvest increase to 8% complete from 5% last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Corn is maturing slightly ahead of normal pace, but less than half of the crop has reached maturity.”
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