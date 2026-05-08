Traders continue to watch weather forecasts, which appear to show betting planting opportunities ahead. “Recent weather across the U.S. Corn Belt has improved, with drier forecasts easing earlier concerns about planting delays following Midwest storms,” Total Farm Marketing said.
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