“Nearly all green on the agricultural screen this AM as soybean oil is the outlier to the downside. Bean oil weakness stems from lower energy prices and fears SRE may be much higher than previously estimated. Speculators continue to hold down the buy button on corn as prospects for lower U.S. production and stronger demand may tighten supplies. Energy prices are lower on hopes a peace deal between Iran and Omar may reopen the Straits of Hormuz,” Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services said. “Spot WTI crude is down $1.80 per barrel at $80.50. Spot RBOB is down 1 cent per gallon while HO is off 12 cents. Rains the past 24 hours favored the SW plains and far N. Midwest. Rainfall over the next seven days to favor the Gulf Coast and SE, slowing early corn harvest, with only light scattered precipitation for much of the nation’s midsection. Above normal temperatures are expected to build across the much Midwest this weekend, holding into the first week of September.”
Recently Listed