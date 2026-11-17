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“USDA released its weekly corn export inspections report Monday morning, with inspections totaling 34.1 mln bu. for the week ending Nov. 12, within trade expectations,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Marketing-year exports have now reached 491 mln bu., down 21% from last year. Recent export demand has helped provide some underlying support to the corn market. USDA announced a sale of 130,000 MT (5.1 mln bu.) of corn to Colombia on Monday morning for delivery during the 2026/27 marketing year.”