“Corn futures ended the week lower as December options expiration, positioning ahead of First Notice Day, and a strong U.S. dollar likely added selling pressure. December corn futures closed 4 ½ cents lower to 434 ½, while March futures lost 3 ¾ cents to 448 ¾. For the week, December corn lost 11 cents, and March traded 8 cents lower,” Amanda Brill of Total Farm Marketing said.
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