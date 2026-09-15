“Buying strength in the soybean market helped pull both wheat and corn futures higher late in the session to help the corn market lift to its highest close over the past seven days,” Amanda Brill of Total Farm Marketing said. “Energy prices are up sharply this afternoon, with spot crude oil pushing into new high territory. As of writing, today’s high in October crude was $106.75/barrel. Higher energy prices have largely resulted from continued Middle East tensions, with Saudi Arabia closing a key pipeline over the weekend. Higher energies may have helped to support grain prices today.”
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