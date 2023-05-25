Ag markets are trading off of their overnight lows, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Grain markets were a bit of a mixed bag overnight.”
People are also reading…
The stock market is higher on optimism for a resolution to the debt ceiling ahead of the June 1 deadline, Freed said.
This morning’s export sales report will be the market mover today as traders expect lower number “or even negative numbers” in today’s report, Freed said.
The report showed wheat at 200,000 tonnes, corn at a negative 23,000 tonnes, soybeans at 116,000 tonnes and soy meal at a “whopping” 392,000 tonnes, CHS Hedging said.