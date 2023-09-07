For crisp:
3/4 C. butter, softened
1 1/2 C. packed brown sugar
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
2 C. all-purpose flour
2 C. old-fashioned oats
For filling:
1 C. sugar
3/4 C. all-purpose flour
1/4 C. packed brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
6 C. apples (I used Jonagolds.)
3 tsp. vanilla extract
Heat oven to 350°. In large bowl, beat the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt until crumbly. Add flour and oats. Mix well. Press 3 C. of mixture into bottom of a greased 13x9-inch baking dish.
In another bowl, mix sugar, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg for filling. Add apples and vanilla. Mix well. Spoon over oat mixture in pan. Dot with butter. Add remaining oat mixture.
Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and apples are tender, 45-50 minutes.
Serve with ice cream. Serves 12.