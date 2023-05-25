For crust:
1 C. flour
1/2 C. butter
2 T. sugar
For filling:
8 oz. cream cheese
1 C. powdered sugar
People are also reading…
10 oz. Cool Whip
2 C. boiling water
1 large pkg. raspberry Jell-O
1/4 C. sugar
2, 10-oz. bags frozen raspberries
Mix together flour, butter and sugar. In a 9x13-inch baking dish, press mixture down to form a thin crust. Bake at 325° for 15 minutes, and let cool.
Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar and Cool Whip and spread over top of crust.
Mix water, Jell-O and sugar. Add frozen raspberries. Pour over the top of the cream cheese mixture and place in the refrigerator until Jell-O is firm.