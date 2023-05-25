For crust:
1 1/2 C. flour
1/2 C. liquid shortening
1/2 tsp. salt
2 T. sugar
2 T. milk
For filling:
1 C. sugar
1 C. water
3 T. corn starch
1, 3 oz. pkg. raspberry Jell-O
2 C. fresh raspberries
Cool Whip for topping
Mix ingredients for crust and press into pie pan. Bake at 400° for 15 to 20 minutes.
Boil sugar, water and corn starch for 3 minutes or until thickened. Add dry raspberry Jell-O and let cool. Stir in raspberries and pour into baked pie shell. Place in refrigerator until set.
Top with Cool Whip prior to serving.