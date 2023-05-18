For the crust:
14 whole chocolate graham crackers
1 T. light brown sugar
7 T. unsalted butter, melted
Reese’s Thins
For the filling:
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 C. powdered sugar plus 2 T., divided
1 C. creamy peanut butter
1 C. heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
For the topping:
Melted peanut butter
Melted chocolate
Mini Reese’s cups
Peanut butter chips
Mini chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 325°. In the bowl of a food processor, process the crackers and sugar until finely ground. Add the butter and pulse until moistened. Use the bottom of a measuring cup, glass, or ramekin to press the crust mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake until fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Once the crust is cooled, spread a layer of melted chocolate on the bottom and sides of the crust and cover with a layer of Reese’s thins.
For the filling: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese, 3/4 C. powdered sugar, and the peanut butter until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer with the whisk attachment to whip the heavy cream until thick and light. Add in the remaining 2 T. of powdered sugar and the vanilla extract and continue to whip until stiff peaks form.
Gently fold the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture. Pour into the prepared pie shell and freeze for 3 hours or chill in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours.
Pour melted peanut butter and melted chocolate into separate resealable bags or piping bags. Snip off a tiny corner of the bag's tip. Squeeze slightly to drizzle the melted peanut butter and melted chocolate over pie. Top with mini Reese's cups and peanut butter chips. Serve frozen or refrigerated.