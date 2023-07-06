1 lb. ground beef (96% lean)
1/4 C. beer
1 T. Worcestershire sauce
4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
4 slices reduced-fat Cheddar cheese
4 extra-thick slices Maplewood-smoked bacon, cut in half, cooked crisp
Combine ground beef, beer and Worcestershire in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four ½-inch thick patties.
Place patties in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°, turning occasionally.
About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut-side down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.
During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese and serve on buns with bacon slices.