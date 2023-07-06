4 boneless pork chops (about 1-inch thick)
1 C. flour
1 T. seasoned salt
2 eggs
2 T. milk
2 C. crushed saltine crackers
Oil, for frying
People are also reading…
4 large buns
Toppings, if desired
Lay one of the pork chops onto a cutting board. Cut horizontally through the pork chop almost all the way through (stop about half an inch from the edge). Open the chop like a book and lay it flat onto the cutting board. Repeat with remaining chops.
Cover the chops with a layer of plastic wrap. Use a mallet to tenderize and pound the chops to about 3/8-inch thick. Remove the plastic wrap.
In one shallow bowl, combine the flour and seasoned salt. In another shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. In a third, add the crushed saltine crackers.
Coat a pork chop in the flour mixture, then the eggs, and lastly the saltines. Repeat with the remaining chops and set aside.
Pour your frying oil into a large skillet or frying pan (about half to 1 inch of oil is ideal). Heat the oil to 350°.
Fry the chops one at a time for about 3 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of your chops. The internal temperature should be 145°, and the breading should be a light golden brown.
Serve each breaded pork tenderloin on a bun with condiments of choice.