1/2 lb. bulk Italian sausage
2 T. vegetable oil
1 C. chopped onion
1 C. chopped celery
1 C. chopped mushrooms
1 C. shelled edamame
2 C. carrots cut into ½-inch pieces
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary seasoning
4 C. beef broth
2 C. water
4 C. torn kale
1 C. instant barley
Brown Italian sausage in a stock pot; remove cooked sausage and reserve for later.
Add vegetable oil to stock pot and sauté onion, celery and mushrooms. Add reserved cooked Italian sausage, edamame, carrots and rosemary seasoning. Add broth and water; bring to a boil and simmer until carrots are tender. Add kale and barley; cook an additional 5 minutes. Makes 8 cups.