Raspberries are a summer favorite for consumers throughout the U.S., generally ripening in late June into July. It doesn’t matter how raspberries are used — if they are eaten in a pie or during the picking process, this fruit is a favorite.

According to the USDA, from 2010-19, the per capita availability of raspberries has more than doubled — from 0.3 pounds in 2010 to 0.80 pounds in 2019.

We asked for favorite recipes to use the fresh fruit, and below are recipes submitted to Iowa Farmer Today. Enjoy!