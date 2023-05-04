1, 14.1-oz. package refrigerated pie crust
1 T. Butter
1 T. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. garlic salt
1/4 tsp. onion powder
1 C. half & half
5 slices American cheese, cut into quarters
1 C. chopped rotisserie chicken
8 oz. frozen mixed vegetables
Heat oven to 425°. Cut 12 circles from pie crusts with 4-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter. Place one circle into each cup of ungreased 12‑cup muffin pan.
Melt butter in saucepan until sizzling. Add flour, mustard, garlic salt and onion powder; mix well. Add half & half; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 4-6 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Reduce heat to low; add cheese. Cook, stirring constantly, until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth. Add chicken and mixed vegetables; continue cooking 3-5 minutes or until heated through.
Scoop ¼ C. filling into each crust. Bake 14-18 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Cool 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.