2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and diced (about 5 C.)
1/2 C. mayonnaise or light mayonnaise
2 T. apple cider vinegar
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 C. celery, finely diced
1/2 C. hard-boiled egg, chopped
2 tsp. celery seeds
Optional add-ins:
1/2 C. onion or scallion, finely chopped
2 T. fresh parsley, chives or dill, chopped
Place potatoes in a large pot and add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cook 13-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain.
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, vinegar, salt and pepper. Add potatoes, celery, hard-boiled eggs, celery seeds and optional add-ins. Toss to coat thoroughly. Chill.