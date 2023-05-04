2 C. uncooked dried mini rotini or fusilli pasta
1/4 C. butter
2 tsp. finely chopped fresh garlic
1 tsp. dried parsley flakes
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
1/2 C. ranch dressing
10 slices bacon, cooked, chopped
2 C. grape or cherry tomatoes, cut in half
2 C. fresh baby spinach leaves, coarsely chopped
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Melt butter in 12-inch skillet until sizzling. Add minced garlic, parsley flakes, salt and lemon juice; sauté 1 minute. Add chicken; sauté 13-18 minutes or until chicken reaches at least 165°, is golden brown on both sides and juices run clear when pierced with a fork.
Remove chicken from skillet. Cut into bite-sized pieces; set aside.
Place cooked pasta, salad dressing, bacon and tomatoes into skillet; stir until heated through. Add chicken and spinach; toss to coat.