4 C. pureed watermelon
3 3/4 C. granulated sugar
Juice of 1 large lemon or two smaller lemons
12 T. powdered pectin
People are also reading…
Place a small plate in the freezer, you will need it to check if the jam is ready.
Remove the black seeds from the watermelon, if necessary. Remove the rind. Chop and puree the watermelon pulp with an immersion blender. Optional: Strain through a sieve to remove the white seeds.
Add pectin: Place in a large pot with the sugar and lemon juice. Bring to a boil. Sprinkle the pectin on top and whisk it in carefully to make sure that there are no clumps.
Bring to a boil again, turn down the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring often.
Check to see if the jam is set. Remove the pot from the heat while you do that so that it doesn’t overcook. Pour a tiny amount of jam on the plate, about ½ tsp. or so. Place in the freezer for 2-3 minutes. Check by pushing the jam with your finger; if it wrinkles slightly and separates, it is done. If the jam is still rather liquid and comes back together after pushing it, continue cooking for about 5 minutes, then check again.
Pour the jam into sterilized jars and seal. If desired, can it in a water bath canner or large pot. Makes 4 medium jars.