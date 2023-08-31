DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair bursts with amazing food options — from everything deep fried you can imagine to meat and eggs on a stick.
For those who want to balance their consumption of dill pickle cheese curds and funnel cake, Beattie’s Melon Patch food stand has been serving up delicious cups of fruit for more than four decades. They’ve even been named the Best Place to Eat at the Iowa State Fair and received the Iowa State Fair Queen’s Choice award a couple of times.
Located not far from the famed big slide and south of the Bill and Anne Riley Stage in the middle of the fairgrounds, the watermelon stand happens to be a family affair.
Patriarch Gary Beattie has farmed all his life, following in the footsteps of his family for generations. After he graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in animal science, he returned to the family farm outside Runnells in Polk County to farm full-time with his parents, Vern and Bonnie. Gary Beattie married his wife Sherry in 1977 and she quickly assimilated herself into the farming operation. She also turned a hobby of snapping photos of her family on the farm into a popular photography business.
“Over the years they’ve raised, hogs, cattle, sheep, watermelons, cantaloupe, pumpkins, tomatoes, sweet corn, field corn, soybeans and hay,” said Amanda (Beattie) Johnson, one of Gary and Sherry’s four adult kids. “They’ve distributed produce to many Dahl’s and Hy-Vee stores and Sherry, with her artistic talent, painted faces on pumpkins to sell, too.
“Gary still has the very first truck he and his dad Vern hauled watermelons to the grocery store in.”
Their children were fully involved in the diverse operation.
“We also raised lots of chickens — two hen houses full,” Johnson said. “Us kids were responsible for gathering eggs daily and catching chickens before they were butchered, which I remember vividly. We really loved our chickens.”
In 1978, the family decided to establish Beattie’s Melon Patch stand at the Iowa State Fair. It’s full of Beattie kids (Mandy Johnson, Sandy Vander Weerdt, Kelly Beattie, Kory Beattie), a couple of their 11 grandkids, other relatives and extra helping hands cutting up and serving fairgoers seeking the juicy fresh fruit. Even Gary and Sherry’s great-grandchild has made an appearance at the melon stand.
“I’ve always loved working at the stand, even taking vacation from work to work there,” Johnson said. “All of us have worked at the stand, along with in-laws and two of the grandchildren who are old enough to join in now. It’s a fast, fun job and you’re always fed well.”
At the stand, fairgoers can find watermelon, cantaloupe and grapes served in cups separately or as a mix, along with smoked beef, pork loin, ham, breaded tenderloin sandwiches, hotdogs, French fries, milk and Coca-Cola drinks.
While it looks like a smooth operation while standing in line waiting to order at the fair, prepping for this major endeavor starts in mid-July. The best watermelons chosen for this important job of feeding countless fairgoers sound hollow when you slap them and have a yellow belly, Johnson explained.
“The slickest way to slice a watermelon is to lay the belly side down, slice off the two ends, stand it up and carve the rind off top to bottom, lay back down and slice in half, slice lengthwise across then slice from the top down, turn and slice again then you’ll have it diced into perfect square pieces,” she says.
“Many customers like to watch the watermelon slicing demonstration before they purchase their cup of fruit. Free demonstrations occur all day at the front cutting table.”