DUBUQUE, Iowa — Omelets are a great way to start the day, and the best in Iowa can be found in Dubuque.

Caroline’s Restaurant, headed by executive chef Michael Henson, won this year’s Best Omelet in Iowa contest. The restaurant is located inside the Hotel Julien in Dubuque.

The winning dish was his chorizo omelet, which features Spanish Chorizo, green onion, avocado, salsa, cheddar, and a side of hash browns according to the restaurant’s menu.

Henson said chorizo is a great ingredient because it can give a good amount of spice to any dish, but is particularly good in eggs.

The most important category in the statewide competition was flavor, said Anne Wemhoff, director of marketing and communications for the Iowa Egg Council.

“The eggs were truly the star of the show here,” she said durin the announcement on a radio interview. “They were so light and fluffy. It was the chorizo omelet, so the combination of chorizo and guacamole inside the egg along with cheese was perfection.”

Caroline’s Restaurant beat out Beggin’ for an Eggin’ in Creston, Eggs and Jam in West Des Moines, Klunder’s Kafe in New Hampton and Johnson’s Restaurant in Elkader.

Henson has been at the restaurant since 2021.