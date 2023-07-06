Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series featuring small-town restaurants in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

EMERSON, Iowa — Visitors to the Old Road Cafe & Bar will find some Midwestern basics on the menu, spiced with occasional specials.

“Our menu is what you would expect in a cafe,” says Tracy Gardner, who manages the restaurant. “It’s excellent food, and we’re proud of it.”

The cafe is owned by Rick and Kyle Dornburgh, and has been open for two and a half years.

“It was owned for many years by Shirley Straight, and I worked for her prior to this,” Gardner says. “It’s changed hands a few times since then.”

The cafe features staples such as a pork tenderloin and an assortment of burgers and sandwiches. A noon buffet is featured Tuesday through Friday, and again on Sunday.

“The buffet is what I really focus on,” Gardner says. “It’s homemade food, and people can get in and out when they’re working.”

The menu is pretty much the same, with an occasional tweak. Gardner says the cafe offers a “sandwich of the week” that has become a popular feature.

“We get pretty creative with that,” she says.

Patrons will vote on their favorite sandwich of the week at the end of the summer, with the winner earning a spot on the menu.

Gardner uses social media to spread the word about the southwest Iowa cafe, which is located in Mills County.

“We get very good support from the surrounding communities,” she says.

Two years ago, the cafe was a finalist for Iowa’s top breaded pork tenderloin. The sandwich is one of the more popular items, along with the Philly cheese steak and the assortment of burgers.

Theme nights like Taco Tuesday and Wings Wednesday also are very popular.

“We have a good variety of menu items,” Gardner says. “We very much appreciate everyone’s support.”