HOPKINTON, Iowa — Alecia Lewis’ siblings always had a chore growing up, and now she is sharing hers with her local community.

Lewis’ chore was helping with the cooking. She would handle much of the baking in her house, in addition to the meatloaf when it was time for dinner.

“Mine was desserts and treats, along with meatloaf because mine was better than my sisters,” she said. “I always grew up cooking and baking, and you always did large quantities for a large family.”

After attending college and living in Des Moines, her church had a mission trip she wanted to attend, and for a fundraiser she held a bake sale for donations.

“I had a list of things I would bake for people for a donation,” she said. “I never had a price on it or anything, so I funded two really good mission trips through my church just by baking for other people.”

Now, Lewis lives near Hopkinton in east central Iowa and shares some of her favorite recipes through the Delaware County Leader. She said the kinds of recipes change over the season, but she always like to add her own twist.

“It’s just as much fun to write recipes and share those,” Lewis said. “It’s fun to go through cookbooks and bring some older recipes back to life and kick them up a notch.”

This spring and winter she did multiple crockpot recipes, and said holidays or the growing season are also good things to base her recipes around as well.

“Crockpots are wonderful because if you are out in a field helping all day, you don’t have time to come back in the house and prepare the meal you want to,” she said. “I do a lot of those for springtime. It’s things like that that fit everyone’s lifestyle.”

Lewis said she also looks forward to the seasons where she can get more fresh ingredients to make some exciting foods.

“My brother has a huge raspberry patch,” she said. “He picks them for me and brings them in, so I do jams and a lot of canning too. I’ll start with raspberries and strawberries and then, as things come into season, I’ll shift accordingly.”

She also will listen to feedback on her recipes as well.

“If you tweak it here or there, that’s great because that makes it yours,” she said. “I hear some people asking ‘How did you do that?’ or ‘I tried this but it didn’t turn out right,’ so it’s always fun to talk about that.”