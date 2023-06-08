2 tortillas
2 large eggs
1/2 medium avocado
1/4 C. shredded cheddar cheese
Salt to taste
Ground black pepper to taste
Microgreens, spinach or arugula for garnish
Mash the avocado on one tortilla. Scramble eggs in a skillet over medium to high heat.
Once the eggs are done, place on top of the mashed avocado tortilla along with cheese and greens and the other tortilla, plus salt and pepper to taste.
Press in a mini grill or return to a heated skillet to toast on both sides for a minute or two. Remove from heat and cut into four pieces.