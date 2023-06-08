8 oz. milk
2, 1/4 oz. packs active dry yeast
1/2 C. sugar
3 eggs, large
2 oz. pureed carrot baby food
5 C. bread or all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/4 C. unsalted butter, softened
For filling:
1/3 C. very soft butter
1/3 C. brown sugar
1/4 tsp. ginger
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 T. ground cinnamon
1/2 C. raisins
2 medium carrots hand-grated, should total about 1 to 1 1/2 C.
People are also reading…
For glaze:
1/2 C. cream cheese, softened
1/4 C. unsalted butter, softened
2 1/2 C. confectioner's sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 T. milk
For the cinnamon buns:
In a microwave-safe measuring cup, heat the milk for 30 seconds at a time till warmed throughout but not boiling. Add the milk to the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the yeast and the sugar, stir lightly and let sit for 10 minutes until frothy.
Whisk in the eggs one at a time until incorporated before adding the next. Then add in the baby food and whisk to combine.
Add the flour and salt to the bowl and using the dough hook, mix on low, moving up to medium speed for 2 minutes. Add in the softened butter and continue to mix for 4 more minutes. You may have to scrape down the sides of the bowl half way through. If the dough is very sticky, add up to 1/2 C. flour in small increments.
The finished dough will be slightly sticky, and that’s OK!
Place the bowl in a warm spot covered with a tea towel to rise for 2 hours.
When the dough has doubled in size, knead the dough on a floured surface until no longer sticky. Then, roll it out into approximately an 18x22-inch rectangle.
For the filling:
Brush the dough with softened butter, leaving a 1-inch border free. Sprinkle with brown sugar, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, raisins and the shredded carrots. Make sure to squeeze the carrots dry as to not add any excess water to the recipe.
Roll the dough on the long end into a log, cut off the ends and discard. Cut into 15 1- to 1 1/2- inch spirals. Place in a greased 9x13-inch pan and leave to rise again for 1 hour in a warm spot covered with a tea towel.
Preheat the oven to 350° and bake the buns for 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown on top.