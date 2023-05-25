For bread:
1/3 C. salted butter, softened
2 C. ripe raspberries
1/2 C. granulated sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1⁄3 C. whole milk
1 C. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
People are also reading…
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
For glaze:
1/4 C. powdered sugar
1-2 tsp. whole milk
Preheat the oven to 350°. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the butter and sugar and mix on medium until combined. Add in one egg at a time; mix on medium until combined. Add milk and vanilla and mix on medium until combined.
In a large bowl, add the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. Whisk to combine. Gently add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix on low until combined. Remove the bowl from the stand mixer and add the fresh raspberries, gently folding into the batter.
Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick baking spray. Gently pour the bread batter into the loaf pan. Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 3-5 minutes then remove the loaf from the pan and place on a wire cooling rack.
Prepare your glaze in a large bowl, by adding the powdered sugar and milk. Whisk vigorously until the icing is thick. Drizzle the glaze on top of the bread and serve.