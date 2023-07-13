1 pkg. (6 oz.) fully-cooked, grilled steak strips
4 eggs, beaten
1/4 C. milk
1 C. shredded Cheddar cheese
People are also reading…
1 C. shredded Mozzarella cheese
1, 14-inch pre-baked pizza crust
1 C. thick salsa
Blend eggs and milk and microwave for 2 minutes on high, stirring once. Eggs should be almost done. Chop eggs coarsely.
Place crust on baking pan. Spread eggs evenly on pizza crust. Top with steak strips and shredded cheeses.
Back at 425° for 8 minutes or until cheese melts. Cut and serve with salsa, if desired.