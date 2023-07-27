2 T. margarine, melted
1 tsp. smoky flavoring
1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
1 1/2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. curry powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 C. roasted edamame
1 C. pecan halves
1 C. walnut halves
1 C. cashews
Combine in mixing bowl melted margarine, smoky flavoring and hot pepper sauce.
In large bowl add edamame, pecans, walnuts and cashew; add margarine mixture and stir to coat nuts. Add chili powder, curry powder and salt to nut mixture; stir to coat nuts.
Spread nuts on baking pan covered with parchment paper. Bake at 350° until nuts are crisp and toasted. Stir occasionally. Makes 4 cups.