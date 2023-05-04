1, 8-oz. package pita chips
For cheese sauce:
10 slices Italian cheese
1/2 C. milk
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper
For toppings:
1/2 C. cooked crumbled hot Italian sausage
1/4 C. sliced banana peppers
1/4 C. sliced green onions
1/4 C. sliced Kalamata olives
1 small (1/2 C.) tomato, seeded, chopped
1 T. capers, rinsed
Combine cheese, milk and crushed red pepper in saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth.
Arrange pita chips in single layer onto serving platter. Top with cheese sauce and toppings. Serve immediately.