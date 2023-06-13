People are also reading…
Saturday night we got 0.8 inches of rain, and we’ll take all we can get. To the south of us they got more rain and to the north they are missing out a bit. There’s still spraying going on, and some people are doing their second time around. Crops look real good considering the weather so far. I think everyone is done with their first cutting of hay. It looked light from what I saw and heard. There are still decisions to be made on fungicide and insecticide on the crops. I haven’t seen any bug issues so far.