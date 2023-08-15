People are also reading…
We had a half inch of rain late last week over two or three different showers. Crops look really good. Spraying is most likely done in our area. Lately it has been too wet to put up hay. It's just a waiting game now.
We had a half inch of rain late last week over two or three different showers. Crops look really good. Spraying is most likely done in our area. Lately it has been too wet to put up hay. It's just a waiting game now.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.