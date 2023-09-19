People are also reading…
There has been some corn harvested in the bottoms and I heard “better than expected” for the first time locally this year — probably not the last. A friend and I are intending to take some ends off test plots this week. I think corn may slowly get going in the neighborhood. I’ve not seen any beans harvested, and I don’t anticipate any this week. My 3.0 beans appear to be maturing faster than my 2.8s with leaf drop at about 50%. I received 1.57 inches of rainfall last week, bringing me to 1.88 for the month.