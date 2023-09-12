People are also reading…
Seed corn harvest has started locally. On my way to the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk football game I saw several combines nosing into the field and getting ends. It’s been drier all year between Burlington and Des Moines. On April 30 I reported river terminals were closed due to high water, now differed month basis is widening because of potential shallow draft for barges. We’re seeing lots of top die back, but doesn’t appear to be from anthracnose. I received 0.31 of an inch rainfall on Sept. 5, and it’s drizzling Monday.