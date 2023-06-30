People are also reading…
We got 0.19 inches of rain (Thursday) and another 0.3 inches (Friday) and we are happy for that. About 15 miles south radar indicated tornadoes, but the big straight-line derecho winds didn’t start until Illinois. We are hanging on. Things look good but are just short. I haven’t seen it this dry this early. No weed or insect pressure. We are done with most of our second passes of herbicide, but there hasn’t been enough rain to germinate too many weeds. We have a week of rain forecast, so we have a few bean fields to add herbicide. All of our sidedressing is done. I haven’t seen anyone start any second-crop hay.