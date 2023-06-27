People are also reading…
We received 0.3 inches of rain Saturday night, taking us over 0.92 inches for June. Sunday you could smell the fresh rain and the bean fields seemed to jump. My April 13 beans have been trying to flower for two weeks, and Monday morning I’m calling them R1. They have 8-9 nodes on the stem and the field averages 12 inches tall. They are 15 inch rows and haven’t closed the row. Nodulation is progressing and they’re nice and pink. We will need inches more rain, but today is a good day.