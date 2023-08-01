People are also reading…
Our county fair was this week and we collected another 0.03 inches of rain over two days — it just messed up your windshield. We avoided triple-digit temps with a high of 97 degrees Friday afternoon. The beans are solidly into R4 and grew another 5 inches to 34 inches tall. The number of pods and flowers appear normal. It’s too soon to determine any heat damage to the corn, but it will correlate with variety and planting date. Thirty percent chances of rain toward the end of the week. Spray planes have wrapped up this area.