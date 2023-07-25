People are also reading…
My home farm received 0.26 of an inch of rain this week, bringing the July total to 6 inches. The little quick showers we have been getting has made it difficult to get the third-cutting hay put up, but we appreciate any precipitation. Corn crop development is consistent with our accumulated 1,679 GDUs since planting. My first-planted beans are R3-4 and are 29 inches tall with 13 nodes on the main stem. They are flowering well. Hopefully we can keep them with the heat that’s coming.