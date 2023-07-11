People are also reading…
Rain is the story. I ended June with another half an inch, closing the month with 1.42 inches. In the first week of July, I received a game-changing 4.69 inches over five days. Tiles are running again. Fifteen-inch beans have closed the row, and I’ve seen a few Japanese beetles. Corn response to the moisture has been dramatic, with my 109-day corn at VT. Ear shoots are 4 inches, 40 long by 16 around. Most farms got their disappointing secnod-crop hay up before the rains. Early wheat yields are encouraging at 100ish.