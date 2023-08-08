People are also reading…
Wow for rain. I’m in a good spot for rainfall and crop conditions. There are too many poor stands from this spring’s hot-cold-dry germination period to be excellent, but we are certainly good to very good. Fields, pastures and ditches are green and growing. I finished July 6.03 inches for the month and started August with 1.98 inches for the week. Ten miles southeast was excessive rain, with Lee County being declared a disaster having 7 to 10 inches in one storm. It’s time to head to Iowa Corn Day at the Iowa State Fair to compare notes with other farmers.