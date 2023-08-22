People are also reading…
Our local tile contractor has started pattern tiling wheat stubble fields and reports there is moisture through the soil profile. Friends said third cutting of hay was good and are looking at a possible fourth cutting later in September. Released CRP hay is being put up. My neighbor in the Oakville bottoms said his corn is one-third milk line and filled to the tip. He’s been running his irrigators on beans and has just restarted his corn pivots. The sandier corners will suffer in the 99-degree predicted heat. I collected another 0.1 inch of rain to go into the dog days of August.