109 day corn planted May 3 is denting. On line calculators indicate 2156 GDU’s, 9 behind normal. My agronomist said “grey leaf spot and tar spot are hard to find.” The corn canopy is the cleanest and best looking he’s seen in years but we’re entering a conducive environment for late season diseases. Any yield benefit from fungicides will come from slowed respiration during our hot streak earlier. There has been sporadic reports of phytophthora root rot in Lee County. I’ve received 1.31” rainfall for the week.