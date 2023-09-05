People are also reading…
The corn sure has turned this week. I heard a couple corn appraisals from guys that have chopped. Down around the state line, it appraised at 242 bushels per acre and in eastern Decatur County, there was a field that appraised at 250 and another one was 205 and they were only 5 miles apart. Shows how spotty the rains were. They all appraised at 31% moisture. It's sure going to dry down next week with the heat. Pastures are turning brown again. Some rain would help green those back up and get some growth before frost.