We had 1.9 inches of rain overnight Sunday into Monday, and it was very welcomed. I doubt we will even know it rained in 12 hours. The last rain we had was four-tenths and that was on Aug. 12. Chopping has wrapped up. Some fourth-cutting alfalfa got put up. The crop sure has changed over the past week. The majority of the corn has turned. Heard of hand-shelled moisture readings at 20 to 25%. The guys with drying capabilities, storage and larger acres will be getting started this week. Beans in the area are starting to reach maturity.