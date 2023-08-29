People are also reading…
Our corn changed rapidly with the high temperatures last week. Plants that were green to start the week were firing halfway up the stalk with ears brown and drooping two days later. Hard to guess yield — some hybrids are further along and in good shape, even found some black layer out there. Others are a question of how well they can finish filling kernels before the plant runs out of steam. Beans are also variable. Pod counts are good and some fields are in great shape with filling pods, but others could stand another rain.