People are also reading…
We are thinking of opening up some end rows today. We’ve heard everything from fields that are closer to 19% and some that are closer to 30% moisture. We have a field that is 94-day corn we might try to see where the moisture level is. Based off what we saw from corn silage, we have a positive outlook for where yields will be. Everyone is gearing up for harvest, especially with the heat this week in the 80s. A lot of people may be trying by the middle to end of the week. For soybeans, some fields are dropping leaves but might be ready next week.