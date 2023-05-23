People are also reading…
We’ve had a lot of corn and soybeans emerge over the past week. Besides the drowned-out area, it’s looking good. There’s hasn’t been much progress for those trying to finish. It looks like there will be quite a few fields that will need to be replanted. We have a couple corn and soybean fields we hope to get back into this week. The heat will be nice to finish drying out the fields that have moisture in them and help the plants grow and thrive. It will probably be this week for hay cuttings. It’s usually around Memorial Day weekend, so it’s on schedule.