Last week after the rain it dried out really nicely. For a lot of farmers a lot of progress was made last week. We are finishing corn Monday and are jumping right into soybeans. It seems like everyone is happy with the conditions. We had some spotty showers that caused some slight delays, but it’s been good for planting progression. We’ll plant soybeans and start spraying some, but if all goes well we should be done planting in a week or so. This is just a little bit later compared to the last couple of years, but definitely not too delayed. It looks like a good week to make some headway.