We’ve got some spotty showers here and there — a few tenths to a half an inch throughout the week. We’ve been able to progress in spraying and finish that last week. The crops are looking good. The corn is at V4-V5 and a lot of fields are close to canopy. Our soybeans are in the V1 stage. The soybeans where people planted soybeans first before corn are close to the V2. After being drier the last few years, it’s amazing how quickly rains are being absorbed. We will always take more rain, but overall our crops seem to be sitting pretty good.