The storm Friday night started south of Garner. Some people were talking about hail, but we missed that where we are. We finished spraying beans, and they look good. We occasionally saw a few aphids and grasshoppers, but nothing to be too excited about. The crop is coming along nicely. A lot of our fields are in the R4 and R5 stage. The corn is continuing to mature and a lot are in the R2 and close to the R3 stage. Despite the hot weather last week it looks pretty good. We would definitely welcome a nice gentle rain storm this week now that we are going into August.