People are also reading…
We got a pretty good shot of rain last week – 3.5 to 4 inches across three storms. There was a little bit of hail that shredded up leaves on the outskirts of some fields, but a lot of it doesn’t look too worse for wear. You want the rain, but if you get the rain you might have to deal with wind and storms. The rain came at a perfect time. Tassels really popped afterward. There has been some fungicide spraying going on and already this week applications are in full force by ground and air.